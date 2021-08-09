Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.57 per share on revenue of $215.17 million.
• Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $14.50 million.
• Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.
• Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $102.79 million.
• Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $124.04 million.
• Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $113.73 million.
• ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $45.17 million.
• Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $62.48 million.
• XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $57.78 million.
• ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.
• Ballys (NYSE:BALY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $225.36 million.
• BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $8.91 per share on revenue of $3.84 billion.
• Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.48 million.
• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.47 million.
• Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $19.44 million.
• Information Services (NASDAQ:III) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $65.54 million.
• Kaleyra (AMEX:KLR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $50.45 million.
• Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
• Biohaven Pharma Hldgs (NYSE:BHVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.74 per share on revenue of $78.13 million.
• Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $47.44 million.
• Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $103.47 million.
• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $91.29 million.
• US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $6.86 billion.
• Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $904.95 million.
• Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $8.72 million.
• Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $96.27 million.
• Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $765.23 million.
• Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $94.31 million.
• SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $152.86 million.
• Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $45.86 million.
• Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $20.80 million.
• CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $25.35 million.
• RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $325.09 million.
• Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20.41 million.
• Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $257.78 million.
• Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $226.77 million.
• Hawaiian Electric Indus (NYSE:HE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $653.87 million.
• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.
• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $523.25 million.
• Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $730.56 million.
• Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $404.86 million.
• Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $198.68 million.
• Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $732.37 million.
• Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $659.39 million.
• Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion.
• Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.
• Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
• Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Original BARK (NYSE:BARK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $116.81 million.
• Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $267.27 million.
• SEMrush Hldgs (NYSE:SEMR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.50 million.
• Compass (NYSE:COMP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
• Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $13.44 million.
• CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $44.92 million.
• INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $7.05 million.
• Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $28.26 million.
• Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $410.14 million.
• Lufax Holding (NYSE:LU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion.
• Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $54.76 million.
• Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.03 per share on revenue of $9.46 billion.
• PARTS iD (AMEX:ID) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $136.05 million.
• Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $799.06 million.
• Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $12.04 million.
• Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $68.00 million.
• Agora (NASDAQ:API) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $43.27 million.
• BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.56 million.
• Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $318.00 million.
• Sierra Metals (AMEX:SMTS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $38.23 million.
• Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $176.99 million.
• BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $103.94 million.
• SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $198.45 million.
• Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $24.27 million.
• Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $107.12 million.
• Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $4.33 million.
• StarTek (NYSE:SRT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $159.75 million.
• Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $88.17 million.
• Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.
• Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $384.54 million.
• Senseonics Holdings (AMEX:SENS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.89 million.
• comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $90.89 million.
• Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $21.07 million.
• Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $107.30 million.
• Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.
• Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $44.44 million.
• Ring Energy (AMEX:REI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $33.70 million.
• Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $60.99 million.
• Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.
• Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $98.97 million.
• Myomo (AMEX:MYO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $2.10 million.
• i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $55.79 million.
• Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.21 million.
• IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $28.56 million.
• Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $103.16 million.
• NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $130.06 million.
• NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $78.04 million.
• Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $129.74 million.
• Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $79.19 million.
• Granite Point Mortgage (NYSE:GPMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $26.93 million.
• Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $149.17 million.
• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $63.32 million.
• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $51.92 million.
• Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.93 million.
• Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $32.10 million.
• Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.46 million.
• Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.67 million.
• Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $31.51 million.
• FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $33.63 million.
• Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $2.32 million.
• Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.38 million.
• PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $65.20 million.
• Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $11.60 million.
• ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $83.91 million.
• Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $110.19 million.
• StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $280.14 million.
• FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $71.38 million.
• The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $107.25 million.
• Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $29.02 million.
• SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $99.24 million.
• Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.91 million.
• PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $21.50 million.
• Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $220.00 thousand.
• Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.36 million.
• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $92.19 million.
• Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.84 million.
• Hill International (NYSE:HIL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $18.24 million.
• Model N (NYSE:MODN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $48.86 million.
• Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $197.34 million.
• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $66.67 million.
• Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $169.05 million.
• Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $59.40 million.
• Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $34.77 million.
• Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $11.48 million.
• Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $187.22 million.
• Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.74 million.
• ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $4.85 million.
• Preferred Apartment (NYSE:APTS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $114.38 million.
• CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $539.14 million.
• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $192.31 million.
• Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $58.80 million.
• Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $74.50 million.
• Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.70 per share on revenue of $810.00 thousand.
• AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $89.19 million.
• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $170.76 million.
• Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $190.28 million.
• National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $23.34 million.
• Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $90.50 million.
• Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $682.70 million.
• Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $744.06 million.
• Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $2.36 million.
• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $78.93 million.
• Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.
• Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $21.95 million.
• 3D Sys (NYSE:DDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $143.28 million.
• CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE:CORR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $31.18 million.
• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $177.90 million.
• Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $634.48 million.
• Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.
• Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $127.20 million.
• Steris (NYSE:STE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $881.72 million.
• FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $159.54 million.
• Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $116.80 million.
• AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $375.28 million.
• AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.
• Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $189.94 million.
• Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $137.57 million.
• CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $466.09 million.
• CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
• Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $804.81 million.
• Cable One (NYSE:CABO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $11.31 per share on revenue of $388.93 million.
• Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $101.78 million.
• Eaton Vance Floating-Rate (NYSE:EFL) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $221.77 million.
• Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $49.05 million.
• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
