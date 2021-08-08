 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Saudi Aramco Q2 Profit Soars To Nearly 300% On Global Demand Recovery
Bibhu Pattnaik , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 08, 2021 10:32am   Comments
Share:
Saudi Aramco Q2 Profit Soars To Nearly 300% On Global Demand Recovery

On Sunday, the world's largest oil exporter Saudi Aramco reported that its net profit rose to $25.5 billion in the second quarter of the year, compared to $6.6 billion in the same quarter of 2020, with the global easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Reuters reports. 

  • The company declared a dividend of $18.8 billion in the second quarter. It will be paid in the third quarter.
  • Aramco's free cash flow was $22.6 billion in the second quarter and $40.9 billion for the first half of 2021.
  • Aramco's Capital expenditure was $7.5 billion in the second quarter and $15.7 billion for the first half of 2021. 
  • According to the company, 2021 capital expenditure was expected to be approximately $35 billion.
  • In the second quarter of 2019, prior to the pandemic, the company posted a net profit of $24.7 billion.
  • The company's net income fell by 44.4% to $49 billion in 2020 as demand for oil was hit due to the COVID-19 lockdowns.  
  • Washington DC-based EIG Global Energy Partners is buying 49% of Aramco's pipelines business for $12.4 billion.
  • In a statement, Aramco's CEO Amin Nasser has said that global oil demand was expected to hit 99 million barrels a day by the end of the year and 100 million barrels next year. 
  • "We continue to move forward on a number of strategic programs, which focus on sustainability and low-carbon fuels, maximizing the value of our assets, and advancing our downstream integration and expansion journey," Nasser added. 
  • Other global oil giants have reported more robust profits this year. Exxon Mobil's (NYSE: XOM) net income was $4.69 billion, Royal Dutch Shell reported a quarterly profit of $5.53 billion.  
  • Last month, the company agreed to continue to modestly boost output from August, reaching a compromise after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal. 
  • An OPEC+ meeting decided to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month from August to help fuel a global economic recovery as the pandemic eases.
  • Aramco is still working to increase its capacity to 13 million barrels a day, Nasser indicated. 
  • Oil prices closed at $70.70 a barrel on Friday and have gained over 35% since the start of the year. 

See Related: Best Oil ETFs

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XOM + RDSA)

Analyzing Exxon Mobil's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Exxon Mobil
Exxon, Chevron Report Q2 Earnings: BofA's Takeaways
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Exxon Mobil
Strong Month; Weak Finish: Stocks, Treasury Yields Under Pressure In Early Friday Trading
Exxon Mobil: Q2 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 profit Q2 royal dutch shellEarnings News Top Stories General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com