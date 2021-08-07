Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 21%, Repurchases $6 Billion Of Its Stock
- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) has repurchased $6 billion of its own stock in the second quarter, bringing the total buybacks to more than $37 billion since the end of 2019, Bloomberg reports.
- The company’s second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion, about $4,424 per Class A share, from $5.51 billion, about $3,463 per share.
- The net income, including gains from investments such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), rose 7% to $28.1 billion, or $18,488 per Class A share, from $26.3 billion, or $16,314 per share, a year earlier.
- Chairman and CEO Buffett has been buying back Berkshire shares instead of making new acquisitions.
- In 2020, the company bought $24.7 billion of its own stock.
- According to Berkshire's second-quarter report, earnings from railroads, utilities, and energy jumped more than 27% from a year ago in the period to $2.26 billion.
- “The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected nearly all of our operations during 2020 and in particular during the second quarter, although the effects varied significantly,” Berkshire said in the earnings report.
- Berkshire has said that the risks from the pandemic remain and could impact its results in the future.
- At the end of June, Berkshire’s cash pile stood at $144.1 billion.
