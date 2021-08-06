 Skip to main content

Qurate Retail Q2 Result Tops Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 2:31pm   Comments
  • Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEAreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year, to $3.504 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.38 billion. In constant currency, revenue increased by 1%.
  • QxH revenue decreased 1%, QVC International revenue gained 11%, Zulily revenue declined 6%, and Cornerstone revenue rose 18%.
  • The operating margin was 12.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 6.9% to $433 million.
  • The company held $950 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $702 million.
  • Adjusted OIBDA rose 3% to $581 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.54 beat the analyst consensus of $0.50.
  • In August 2021, Qurate Retail’s Board increased the repurchase authorization by $500 million, and the total remaining repurchase authorization (pro forma for the expanded approval) as of August 1, 2021, is $780 million.
  • Price action: QRTEA shares traded lower by 2.77% at $11.415 on the last check Friday.

