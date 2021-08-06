Qurate Retail Q2 Result Tops Estimates
- Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 2% year-on-year, to $3.504 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.38 billion. In constant currency, revenue increased by 1%.
- QxH revenue decreased 1%, QVC International revenue gained 11%, Zulily revenue declined 6%, and Cornerstone revenue rose 18%.
- The operating margin was 12.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 6.9% to $433 million.
- The company held $950 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $702 million.
- Adjusted OIBDA rose 3% to $581 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.54 beat the analyst consensus of $0.50.
- In August 2021, Qurate Retail’s Board increased the repurchase authorization by $500 million, and the total remaining repurchase authorization (pro forma for the expanded approval) as of August 1, 2021, is $780 million.
- Price action: QRTEA shares traded lower by 2.77% at $11.415 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.