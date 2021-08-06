 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tecnoglass Stock Surges On Strong Q2, Raised FY21 Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 3:29pm   Comments
Share:
Tecnoglass Stock Surges On Strong Q2, Raised FY21 Outlook
  • Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLSreported a second-quarter revenue increase of 48.5% year-over-year to $121.7 million, beating the consensus of $106.22 million.
  • U.S. revenues were $109.9 million (+38.8% Y/Y), represents 90% of total revenues.
  • Single-family residential revenues increased 159% Y/Y, and commercial revenues expanded 22% Y/Y, driven by continued end-market recovery.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.41 from $0.20 in 2Q20, beating the consensus of $0.31.
  • The gross margin expanded by 120 bps to 40%. The operating income increased by 86.5% Y/Y to $28.4 million, and the margin expanded by around 480 bps to 23.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 52.7% Y/Y to $35.6 million, and margin expanded by 90 bps to 29.3%.
  • Tecnoglass generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $60.79 million, compared to $24.79 million a year ago.
  • The company had total liquidity of ~$167 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $100.3 million. 
  • The company’s Backlog expanded to $559 million, despite single-family residential activity being vastly underrepresented.
  • FY21 Outlook: Tecnoglass raised adjusted EBITDA outlook to $125 million - $135 million (prior $115 million - $125 million).
  • Total revenues forecast raised to $450 million - $465 million (prior $420 million - $435 million) vs. consensus of $429.57 million.
  • Price Action: TGLS shares traded higher by 11.2% at $22.036 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TGLS)

Tecnoglass: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2021
Preview: Tecnoglass's Earnings
A Look Into Tecnoglass Price Over Earnings
What Does Tecnoglass's Debt Look Like?
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com