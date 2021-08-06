AerSale Stock Gains As Revenue Tops Consensus, Backs FY21 Outlook
- AerSale Corp (NASDAQ: ASLE) reported second-quarter revenue growth of 102.7% year-over-year to $91.91 million, beating the consensus of $77.28 million.
- Revenues included $42.7 million of flight equipment sales consisting of three aircraft, one airframe, and two engines. Asset Management Solutions revenue increased by 189%Y/Y due to flight equipment sales.
- AerSale reported EPS of $0.38 for the quarter.
- Gross profit was $30.74 million, compared to $(2.13) million a year ago. The margin recovered to 33.4%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $30.39 million, compared to $12.89 million in 2Q20, and margin expanded by 470 bps to 33.1%.
- Income from operations was $22.17 million vs. a loss of $(9.8) million a year ago.
- AerSale generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $8.64 million, compared to $38.33 million a year ago.
- Outlook: AerSale's 2021 guidance is unchanged at revenue of $340 million - $360 million (consensus $342.3 million) and adjusted EBITDA of $60 million - $70 million.
- Price Action: ASLE shares traded higher by 3.96% at $11.58 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas