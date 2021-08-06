Why Sunrun's Stock Is Trading Lower Friday
Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) shares are trading lower by 7.2% at $49.62 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.
Sunrun reported quarterly losses of 20 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 8 cents per share. Sunrun also reported quarterly sales of $401.17 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $366.56 million.
Sunrun provides homeowners with clean, affordable solar energy and storage. The company engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States.
Sunrun has a 52-week high of $100.93 and a 52-week low of $37.42.
