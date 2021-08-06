 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Novavax Shares Are Getting Slammed Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 06, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Share:

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is trading significantly lower Friday morning after the company announced worse-than expected second-quarter earnings results.

Novavax reported a quarterly earnings loss of $4.75 per share, which came in below the estimate for a loss of $3.63 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $298 million, which was up from $36 million year over year. Novavax attributed the revenue increase to increased development activities relating to NVX-CoV2373.

Novavax raised $565 million through at-the-market offerings during the first six months of 2021.

The company filed regulatory submissions for EUA in India, Indonesia and the Philippines during the second quarter. 

"Our clinical successes over the second quarter reaffirm our confidence in NVX-CoV2373's differentiated efficacy profile. We continue to see the circulation of new variants and inequitable access to vaccines globally, demanding that we bring our COVID-19 vaccine  to market as swiftly as possible," said Stanley Erck, president and CEO of Novavax.

Price Action: Novavax has traded as high as $331.68 and as low as $76.59 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Friday, the stock was down 15.20% at $200.27.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVAX)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dicerna Slips On Data, Novavax Tightlipped On US Vaccine Approval, Adagio IPO
28 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Flat; All Eyes On Jobs Report
5 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2021
Here's Why Novavax Stock Is Crashing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stanley Erck why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com