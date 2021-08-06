 Skip to main content

iCAD Q2 Earnings Lag Street Estimates As Sales Impacted By Longer Enterprise Sales Cycles
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 11:05am   Comments
  • iCAD Inc (NASDAQ: ICADreported Q2 adjusted EPS loss of $(0.11) slightly better than $(0.12) a year ago, but missing the consensus of $(0.07).
  • Sales increased 41% Y/Y to $7.8 million, missing the wall street estimate of $9.15 million.
  • "Our second-quarter total revenue was negatively impacted by longer than expected Enterprise sales cycles in several large prospective accounts. We began to close some of these accounts in July," said Mike Klein, Chairman and CEO.
  • Cancer Detection revenue increased 16% Y/Y to $4.8 million 
  • Therapy revenue increased 109% to $3.0 million, primarily driven by the surge in dermatology controller installations reflecting positive shifts in market dynamics.
  • The gross margin declined from 78% to 71%.
  • Price Action: ICAD shares are down 29.2% at $10.90 during the market session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Short Ideas Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

