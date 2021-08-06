Recap: Hudson Global Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) moved higher by 1.2% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 215.38% over the past year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $39,674,000 higher by 61.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $35,250,000.

Guidance

Hudson Global hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hcaikmbi

Price Action

52-week high: $19.90

Company's 52-week low was at $9.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.44%

Company Description

Hudson Global Inc provides specialized recruitment and related talent solutions. Its core services include Permanent recruitment, Contracting, Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and Talent management solutions. Its Permanent recruitment services leverage the company's consultants. In contracting services, it offers project management, interim management, and professional contract staffing services. RPO services deliver permanent and contracting outsourced recruitment solutions to various companies whereas, Talent management solutions features services like talent assessment, interview training, executive coaching, employee development and outplacement.