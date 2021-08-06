Nuance Reports Mixed Q3 Results
- Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 12.7% year-on-year to $336.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $333.53 million.
- Hosting and professional services revenue grew 12.2% Y/Y to $208.2 million. Product and licensing revenue rose 36.1% Y/Y to $66.3 million.
- Healthcare revenue increased by 22% Y/Y from cloud revenue strength.
- The Digital Engagement and Security & Biometrics solutions in the Enterprise segment saw continued adoption throughout Q3. As a result, Enterprise revenue increased 5% Y/Y.
- The non-GAAP operating margin expanded 60 bps to 22%. GAAP operating margin was 1.4% versus 4.0% last year.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 missed the analyst consensus of $0.17.
- Nuance generated $47.8 million in operating cash flow.
- The company held $300.9 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- In April, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) confirmed that it would acquire Nuance for $19.7 billion.
- Price action: NUAN shares traded lower by 0.21% at $54.78 on Thursday.
