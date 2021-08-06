Meridian Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 60.00% year over year to $0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $63,511,000 decreased by 25.10% year over year, which missed the estimate of $77,220,000.

Guidance

Meridian Bioscience reaffirmed FY21 sales guidance of $308 million-$314 million and adjusted EPS of $1.61-$1.67.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.meridianbioscience.com/events/event-details/q3-2021-financial-results-conference-call

Technicals

52-week high: $30.65

Company's 52-week low was at $12.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.24%

Company Description

Meridian Bioscience Inc is an integrated life science company. It develops and distributes diagnostic tests and reagents, as well as biologic substances used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Its Diagnostics segment manufactures tests primarily for gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, & parasitic infectious diseases. Its testing platforms include isothermal DNA amplification, rapid immunoassays, and enzyme-linked immunoassays. The Life sciences segment sells b-antigens, antibodies, and reagents in bulk to other diagnostic manufacturers, the agriculture industry, and researchers. It also manufactures proteins that biopharmaceutical companies use in new drugs and vaccines. The entity has a business presence in the US and other countries.