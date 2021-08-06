Twist Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 22.39% year over year to ($0.82), which missed the estimate of ($0.75).

Revenue of $35,018,000 higher by 65.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,270,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $129,000,000 and $132,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d5a3xjnj

Price Action

52-week high: $214.07

52-week low: $53.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.32%

Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.