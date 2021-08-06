 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twist Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) remained unaffected after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 22.39% year over year to ($0.82), which missed the estimate of ($0.75).

Revenue of $35,018,000 higher by 65.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,270,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $129,000,000 and $132,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d5a3xjnj

Price Action

52-week high: $214.07

52-week low: $53.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.32%

Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to rapidly realize opportunities ahead. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (TWST)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Dicerna Slips On Data, Novavax Tightlipped On US Vaccine Approval, Adagio IPO
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Twist Bioscience
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 1-7): Biopharma Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits FDA Decision, Focus On Pending Clinical Readouts and IPOs
Twist Bioscience Scoops Up NGS Library Prep Tools Developer For $35M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com