Marcus & Millichap: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 0.00% year over year to $0.78, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $284,946,000 rose by 142.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $216,920,000.

Guidance

Marcus & Millichap hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Marcus & Millichap hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vvdb/mediaframe/45961/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.89

Company's 52-week low was at $25.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.10%

Company Overview

Marcus & Millichap Inc is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company offers three primary services to its clients: commercial real estate investment brokerage, financing, and ancillary services, including other research, advisory, and consulting services. The company generates revenues by collecting fees on the sale and financing of commercial properties. These fees consist of commissions collected upon the sale of a property and fees collected from the placement of loans.