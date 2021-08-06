 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Ruth's Hospitality Group Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 175.00% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $110,910,000 up by 290.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $106,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Ruth's Hospitality Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ruth's Hospitality Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wd48kt3e

Price Action

52-week high: $28.73

52-week low: $7.36

Price action over last quarter: down 26.42%

Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc operates or franchises more than 150 fine-dining restaurants under the name Ruth's Chris Steak House. The company has two reportable segments namely owned steakhouse and franchise operations. It generates maximum revenue from owned steakhouse segment. The company revenues are derived from the sale of food and beverage. It also has a presence in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, and Taiwan.

 

Related Articles (RUTH)

Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2021
3 ETFS To Watch With Increased Restaurant Spending
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com