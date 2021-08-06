Recap: Ruth's Hospitality Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 175.00% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $110,910,000 up by 290.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $106,680,000.

Looking Ahead

Ruth's Hospitality Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ruth's Hospitality Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wd48kt3e

Price Action

52-week high: $28.73

52-week low: $7.36

Price action over last quarter: down 26.42%

Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc operates or franchises more than 150 fine-dining restaurants under the name Ruth's Chris Steak House. The company has two reportable segments namely owned steakhouse and franchise operations. It generates maximum revenue from owned steakhouse segment. The company revenues are derived from the sale of food and beverage. It also has a presence in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, and Taiwan.