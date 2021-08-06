Mednax: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mednax (NYSE:MD) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.12% year over year to $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $472,959,000 decreased by 7.12% year over year, which beat the estimate of $448,940,000.

Outlook

Mednax hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fa635gv3

Technicals

52-week high: $34.19

Company's 52-week low was at $12.47

Price action over last quarter: down 5.16%

Company Overview

Mednax Inc provides physician services to hospitals, intensive care units, and other medical units. The services provided by the company include maternal care for expectant mothers, intensive care for premature babies, cardiology care for infants suffering from heart defects, and anesthesia care during surgeries, among others. The company operates only under one segment, which is physician services. Mednax generates roughly half of its revenue from the women's and children's services provided, and also roughly half of the company's total revenue is earned in the United States.