Recap: Interface Q2 Earnings
Shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 11.11% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.26.
Revenue of $294,785,000 rose by 13.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $292,030,000.
Guidance
Q3 revenue expected to be between $310,000,000 and $320,000,000.
Conference Call Details
Date: Aug 06, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
Date: Aug 06, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL available
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $17.11
52-week low: $5.88
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.14%
Company Overview
Interface Inc is engaged in the designing, production, and sale of carpet tile. It also provides Luxury Vinyl tiles and rubber flooring. The company mainly targets corporate and noncorporate office markets, including government, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retailers. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.
