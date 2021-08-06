 Skip to main content

Recap: Interface Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 11.11% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $294,785,000 rose by 13.60% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $292,030,000.

Guidance

Q3 revenue expected to be between $310,000,000 and $320,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3193104&sessionid=1&key=FF7BD8018253301748534B57490EAF42&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.11

52-week low: $5.88

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.14%

Company Overview

Interface Inc is engaged in the designing, production, and sale of carpet tile. It also provides Luxury Vinyl tiles and rubber flooring. The company mainly targets corporate and noncorporate office markets, including government, education, healthcare, hospitality, and retailers. Its geographical segments include the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

 

