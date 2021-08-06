 Skip to main content

Century Casinos: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) rose 2.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 151.16% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $92,185,000 rose by 155.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $85,300,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Century Casinos hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.cnty.com/investor/financials/financial-results/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.84

Company's 52-week low was at $4.04

Price action over last quarter: down 14.19%

Company Description

Century Casinos Inc is a casino entertainment company that develops and operates gaming establishments as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing (including off-track betting) and entertainment facilities primarily in North America. It has casinos in USA, Century Casino & Hotel - Colorado; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort - West Virginia; Century Casino Cape Girardeau, and Century Casino Caruthersville - Missouri; Canada, Century Casino & Hotel; Century Casino St. Albert, and Century Mile Racetrack and Casino - Edmonton; Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, Century Sports, and Century Bets! Inc - Calgary; and Casinos Poland in Poland.

 

