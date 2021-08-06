 Skip to main content

Vontier Q2 Result Tops Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook On Order Growth
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Vontier Q2 Result Tops Estimates, Lifts FY21 Outlook On Order Growth
  • Vontier Corp (NYSE: VNTreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 35.8% year-on-year to $724.6 million, beating the analyst consensus of $672.18 million.
  • Revenue growth reflected an increase in core revenue of 32.7%.
  • Gross profit improved to $318.5 million, and the gross margin expanded 67 bps to 44%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.61 beat the analyst consensus of $0.55.
  • The company held $703.4 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $216.5 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jul. 2.
  • "Robust order growth, healthy secular trends, and our second quarter performance position us for another quality increase to our full-year 2021 outlook," said President and CEO Mark D. Morelli.
  • Outlook: Vontier sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.71 - $0.74 versus the analyst consensus of $0.71.
  • The company hiked the FY21 adjusted EPS from $2.55 - $2.65 to $2.77 - $2.82, above the analyst consensus of $2.66.
  • Price action: VNT shares closed higher by 0.37% at $32.30 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

