Beyond Meat Stock Falls After Mixed Q2 Results, Weak Q3 Outlook
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 31.8% year-on-year, to $149.43 million, beating the analyst consensus of $142.62 million.
- The revenue in the U.S. rose 4.8% Y/Y, with Foodservice gaining 269.4% and the Retail segment declining 14.3%.
- International revenue increased 31.8% Y/Y, with a 172.5% gain in Foodservice and a 198.2% rise in Retail.
- Gross profit of $47.4 million increased 40.7% Y/Y with a gross margin expansion of 200 basis points to 31.7%.
- Operational loss widened to $18.6 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $(2.2) million.
- The company held $1 billion in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
- Loss per share of $(0.31) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.23).
- Outlook: Beyond Meat sees Q3 sales of $120 million - $140 million, versus the consensus of $153.7 million.
- Price action: BYND shares are trading lower by 3.75% at $117.25 in premarket on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas