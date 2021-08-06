5 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

(NYSE: YELP) reported a surprise profit for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its FY21 sales guidance. Yelp shares jumped 13% to $42.03 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) to have earned $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Goodyear Tire shares gained 1.6% to $15.50 in after-hours trading.

