5 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2021
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) to report quarterly earnings at $2.68 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion before the opening bell. Lear shares fell 0.3% to $168.84 in after-hours trading.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) reported a surprise profit for its second quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised its FY21 sales guidance. Yelp shares jumped 13% to $42.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) to have earned $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Goodyear Tire shares gained 1.6% to $15.50 in after-hours trading.
- Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Dropbox shares gained 3.2% to $32.60 in the after-hours trading session.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) reported that it will delay its submission for an emergency use authorization with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to the fourth quarter of 2021. The company also reported a wider-than-expected loss for its second quarter. Novavax shares dipped 9.8% to $213.07 in the after-hours trading session.
