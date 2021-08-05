Recap: Y-mAbs Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 47.52% year over year to ($0.53), which beat the estimate of ($0.64).

Revenue of $10,951,000 higher by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,850,000.

Looking Ahead

Y-mAbs Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $55.22

52-week low: $24.77

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.11%

Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline covers Naxitamab, Omburtamab, GD2-GD3 Vaccine, and others.