Recap: Exelixis Q2 Earnings

Shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 48.00% year over year to $0.37, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $385,177,000 higher by 48.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $298,160,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Exelixis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f2ewr8h2

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.35

Company's 52-week low was at $16.19

Price action over last quarter: down 28.51%

Company Overview

Exelixis Inc is a biopharmaceutical firm that discovers, develops, and commercializes treatments for cancer. Its lead molecule cabozantinib is indicated for the treatment of patients with metastatic medullary thyroid cancer (as Cometriq) and advanced renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma, or liver cancer (as Cabometyx). Exelixis and partner Roche have also brought Cotellic to market for the treatment of melanoma.