Why Plug Power's And FuelCell's Stocks Are So Charged Up After Hours

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares are trading higher by 7.8% at $28.06 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales results and raised FY21 guidance.

Plug Power reported quarterly losses of 18 cents per share and quarterly sales of $124.60 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $114.02 million.

In their second-quarter report Plug Power said they remain focused on:

Accelerate expansion in green hydrogen generation business.

Successfully launch JVs with Renault and plans to launch JV with SK Group and Acciona in the second half of the year.

Expand customer relationships across all businesses to achieve $750M in gross billings in 2022.

Clean energy manufacturing peer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is trading higher in sympathy by 2.1% at $6.32.

Plug Power provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.49 and a 52-week low of $8.98.