Recap: Intl Flavors & Fragrances Q2 Earnings

Shares of Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 10.29% over the past year to $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $3,089,000,000 rose by 157.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,970,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Intl Flavors & Fragrances hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qtisgpsz

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $151.99

Company's 52-week low was at $99.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.78%

Company Overview

International Flavors & Fragrances produces ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world. The firm also sells pharmaceutical ingredients such as excipients and time-release polymers.