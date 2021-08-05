Recap: Expedia Group Q2 Earnings

Shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) moved lower after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 72.37% year over year to ($1.13), which missed the estimate of ($0.65).

Revenue of $2,111,000,000 up by 272.97% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,000,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expediagroup.com%2F&eventid=3193297&sessionid=1&key=7D7EFDEC67F049144EA52A501D70F4A2®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $187.93

52-week low: $79.07

Price action over last quarter: down 11.65%

Company Profile

Expedia is the world's largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (78% of total 2020 sales), air tickets (2%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (12%), and advertising revenue (8%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, Egencia, and Vrbo. It has also expanded into travel media with the acquisition of Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.