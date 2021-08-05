Recap: FireEye Q2 Earnings

Shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were flat 0.00% year over year to $0.09, which were in line with the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $247,955,000 higher by 7.85% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $248,980,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between ($0.16) and ($0.14).

Q3 revenue expected to be between $118,000,000 and $122,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w8wet4eo

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $25.53

Company's 52-week low was at $12.26

Price action over last quarter: down 9.10%

Company Overview

FireEye is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that offers solutions for networks, endpoints, and email. FireEye's products for on-premises and cloud-based security are supplemented by its services division, with its Mandiant consulting group as a main player in the market for breach responses and security assessments. The company's security experts can be used on demand by customers and help FireEye innovative its product offerings. The California-based company sells products worldwide; it was founded in 2004 and went public in 2013.