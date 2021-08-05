Recap: El Pollo Loco Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings (NASDAQ:LOCO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 45.00% year over year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $121,985,000 higher by 22.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $118,270,000.

Looking Ahead

El Pollo Loco Says Co Not Yet Providing Financial Outlook For FY21

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1480237&tp_key=74aa3e223a

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.96

52-week low: $13.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.41%

Company Overview

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc operates and franchises hundreds of fast-casual chicken restaurants in the United States. Restaurant locations are typically free-standing and include drive-thrus, and menus include many low-priced options. Poultry is the company's largest food cost, accounting for roughly 40% of total food and paper cost, and the company manages that commodity price risk by using multiple suppliers and entering supply contracts of varying lengths depending on market conditions.