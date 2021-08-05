 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

InterDigital Q2 Revenue Declines 16% As Patent Royalties Decrease 15%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
Share:
InterDigital Q2 Revenue Declines 16% As Patent Royalties Decrease 15%
  • InterDigital Inc (NASDAQ: IDCCreported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 16% year-on-year to $87.7 million, beating the analyst consensus of $84.3 million.
  • Recurring revenue declined 8.3% Y/Y to $78.1 million due to the exit of a handset manufacturer and the absence of non-current patent royalties from a fixed-fee patent license agreement.
  • Total patent royalties declined 14.8% Y/Y to $86.2 million, and Fixed-fee royalty revenue reduced 10.4% Y/Y to $69.3 million.
  • InterDigital posted an operating loss of $(3.1) million due to higher restructuring costs.
  • EPS of $0.05 beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.15).
  • InterDigital used $27.3 million in operating cash flow and held $837.7 million in cash and equivalents.
  • InterDigital recently inked a multi-year, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license with Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY).
  • Xiaomi's coming on board as a new licensee and the continued efforts to license other companies helped InterDigital grab 55% of the worldwide smartphone market under license, CEO Liren Chen stated.
  • Price action: IDCC shares traded higher by 0.22% at $69.08 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IDCC)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com