 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kontoor Brands Stock Declines As Q2 Revenue Falls Short Of 2019 Levels, Plans $200M Stock Repurchase
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:12pm   Comments
Share:
Kontoor Brands Stock Declines As Q2 Revenue Falls Short Of 2019 Levels, Plans $200M Stock Repurchase
  • Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTBreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 40.6% year-on-year, to $491 million, beating the analyst consensus of $475.54 million.
  • Q2 revenue decreased 19% compared to adjusted revenue in Q2 of 2019.
  • Wrangler brand global revenue increased 24% Y/Y to $311 million, and Lee brand global revenue increased 105% Y/Y to $176 million.
  • The gross margin increased 760 basis points Y/Y to 46.1%.
  • Operating expenses gained 22.8% Y/Y to $455.6 million.
  • The operating margin was 7.2%, and operating income for the quarter was $35.2 million. Adjusted operating margin expanded 1,040 basis points to 12.0%.
  • The company held $175.6 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the six months amounted to $120.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $66.9 million rose 433% Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 1,010 basis points to 13.7%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.70 beat the analyst consensus of $0.35.
  • Kontoor’s Board has authorized a $200 million share repurchase program.
  • Outlook: Kontoor sees FY21 sales to rise in mid-teens to $2.39 billion - $2.42 billion (prior low-teens), versus the consensus of $2.40 billion.
  • The company has raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.90 - $4.00 (previous $3.70 - $3.80), versus the consensus of $3.87.
  • Price action: KTB shares are trading lower by 2.28% at $56.62 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTB)

Kontoor Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights
What Are The Stock Winners For The 2021 Back-To-School Season?
Will These 6 American Consumer Goods Stocks Outperform The Market?
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com