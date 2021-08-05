 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aptiv Stock Is Trading Lower After Q2 EPS Miss, Raised FY21 Outlook, Trimmed EBITDA Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
Aptiv Stock Is Trading Lower After Q2 EPS Miss, Raised FY21 Outlook, Trimmed EBITDA Outlook
  • Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTVreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 94.2% year-on-year, to $3.81 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.59 billion.
  • Revenue rose 85% adjusted for currency exchange, commodity movements, and divestitures.
  • Revenue in North America rose 154%, South America increased 287%, Europe gained 123%, and Asia increased 17%.
  • Operating expenses rose 55.1% Y/Y to $3.5 billion.
  • The adjusted operating margin was 7.9%, with an adjusted operating income of $301 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $498 million.
  • Cash generated from operating activities amounted to $297 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.60 missed the analyst consensus of $0.69.
  • The company held $2.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Aptiv raised FY21 sales guidance to $16.115 billion - $16.415 billion (prior $15.125 billion - $15.725 billion), versus the consensus of $15.69 billion.
  • The company also raised the adjusted EPS outlook to $3.63 - $3.87 (prior $3.35 - $3.85), versus a consensus of $3.74.
  • It sees Adjusted EBITDA margin of 14.8%-15.0% (prior 15.4%-15.7%) and Adjusted operating income margin to 9.9%-10.2% (prior 10.2%-10.7%).
  • Price action: APTV shares are trading lower by 3.45% at $160.01 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APTV)

Aptiv: Q2 Earnings Insights
Failure To Launch: Workhorse Group Ousts CEO As Production Delays Escalate
Workhorse Names New CEO With Auto Experience: What Investors Should Know
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Fast Radius: Key Takeaways On The SPAC Deal Backed By Goldman Sachs, Palantir
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Aptiv
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com