WestRock Q3 Earnings Top Estimates On Strong Demand
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 2:10pm   Comments
  • WestRock Co (NYSE: WRKreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13.3% year-on-year, to $4.816 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.71 billion.
  • Corrugated packaging segment revenue rose 16% Y/Y, and consumer packaging segment increased 11.7%.
  • Gross profit gained 20.8% Y/Y to 929.9 million with a gross margin of 19.3%.
  • The operating margin was 7.9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 40.8% to $382.3 million.
  • The company held $549.8 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to $751 million with a free cash flow of $554 million.
  • Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $811 million increased 15% Y/Y.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.00 beat the analyst consensus of $0.96.
  • "We saw strong demand for our products and solutions across our targeted end markets, and pricing gains outpaced inflation in the quarter," said CEO David B. Sewell.
  • Price action: WRK shares are trading lower by 0.06% at $48.71 on the last check Thursday.

