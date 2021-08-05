 Skip to main content

Vonage Stock Gains On Q2 Beat, ARPU Growth, Better Than Expected Q3 Revenue Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 1:29pm   Comments
Vonage Stock Gains On Q2 Beat, ARPU Growth, Better Than Expected Q3 Revenue Outlook
  • Vonage Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: VGreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 13.2% to $351.5 million, beating the analyst consensus of $335.3 million.
  • Service revenues grew 12.2% Y/Y to $332.6 million. USF revenues rose 34.9% Y/Y to $18.9 million.
  • Vonage Communications Platform revenue increased 22.2% Y/Y to $276.4 million. VCP service revenues increased 23% Y/Y to $260 million. 
  • API revenues grew 40%, driven by strong growth from new and existing customers, and Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) service revenue growth increased to 7%.
  • VCP Service revenue per customer rose 24% Y/Y to $632 per month, VCP Service revenue churn of 1.0% was essentially flat.
  • Consumer revenues declined 11% Y/Y to $75 million, and Customer churn was unchanged at 1.5%. 
  • The average revenue per line (ARPU) was $29.37, an increase of $1.78. Vonage ended Q2 with 836 thousand consumer subscriber lines.
  • Vonage Communications Platform segment gross margin contracted 30 bps to 46.4%. Consumer segment gross margin declined 70 bps to 72.5%. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 17.5% Y/Y to $48.8 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.05 beat the analyst consensus of $0.04.
  • Vonage generated $42 million in operating cash flow and held $42.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Customer needs are rapidly growing across their communications and engagement platforms, driven by secular tailwinds like cloud migration, digital transformation, and, more recently, hybrid working models.
  • Outlook: Vonage sees Q3 revenue of $345 million - $349 million above the analyst consensus of $$337.5 million.
  • Price action: VG shares traded higher by 5.35% at $15.08 on the last check Thursday.

