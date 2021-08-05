 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shift4 Payments' Beats Q2 On Strong Payment Volume Growth, Expects Momentum To Continue In Q3
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
Share:
Shift4 Payments' Beats Q2 On Strong Payment Volume Growth, Expects Momentum To Continue In Q3
  • Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOURreported second-quarter FY21 gross revenue growth of 148% year-on-year to $351 million, beating the analyst consensus of $291.24 million. Gross revenue minus network fees were up 102% Y/Y to $136.3 million.
  • End-to-end payment volume climbed 180% Y/Y to $11.8 billion. The Q3 end-to-end payment volume is off to a strong start with a July volume of $4.7 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat the analyst consensus of $0.09.
  • Adjusted EBITDA improved 205.4% Y/Y to $45.2 million.
  • Shift4 generated $5 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30, and held $699.7 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The growth experienced during the quarter was a combination of continued new merchant wins and volume growth within existing customers. It observed a more typical seasonal pattern for its business as consumer spending in its core verticals increased, and travel became more prevalent.
  • Outlook: Shift4 raised FY21 revenue from $1.2 billion - $1.3 billion to $1.3 billion - $1.4 billion above the analyst consensus of $1.2 billion.
  • Price action: FOUR shares traded higher by 2.37% at $87.73 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FOUR)

Understanding Shift4 Payments's Unusual Options Activity
Netflix Launching SpaceX Docuseries In September
Shift4 Payments Raises $550M Via Private Upsized Senior Convertible Note Offering
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com