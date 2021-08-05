Earnings Outlook For Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Twist Bioscience's Q3 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Twist Bioscience's loss per share to be near $-0.75 on sales of $32.27 million. Twist Bioscience EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.67. Revenue was $21.21 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 11.94% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 52.17% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Twist Bioscience's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.77 -0.74 -0.70 -0.73 EPS Actual -0.78 -0.72 -0.54 -0.67 Revenue Estimate 28.32 M 25.38 M 22.67 M 14.17 M Revenue Actual 31.20 M 28.16 M 32.43 M 21.21 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Twist Bioscience are up 98.91%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Twist Bioscience is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.