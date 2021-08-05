Hudson Global's Earnings Outlook

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Hudson Global's Q2 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $0.06 and sales around $35.25 million. In the same quarter last year, Hudson Global reported a loss per share of $0.13 on revenue of $24.57 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 146.15% increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 43.45% from the year-ago period. Hudson Global's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.07 -0.13 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.07 0.20 -0.38 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 29.50 M 25.50 M 24.50 M 23.00 M Revenue Actual 34.46 M 27.33 M 25.41 M 24.57 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Global were trading at $17.71 as of August 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 80.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hudson Global is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.