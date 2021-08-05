Earnings Preview: NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to NeoGenomics's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting NeoGenomics's loss per share to be near $-0.06 on sales of $118.16 million. NeoGenomics's loss in the same period a year ago was $0.04 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $86.98 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 50.0% decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 35.85% from the year-ago period. NeoGenomics's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.06 0.04 -0.10 EPS Actual -0.04 0.14 0.06 -0.04 Revenue Estimate 112.41 M 123.48 M 126.23 M 86.12 M Revenue Actual 115.53 M 126.00 M 125.44 M 86.98 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of NeoGenomics are up 19.78%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. NeoGenomics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.