Verso's Earnings: A Preview

Verso (NYSE:VRS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts are expecting Verso's loss per share to be near $-0.02 on sales of $287.22 million. In the same quarter last year, Verso announced EPS of $0.99 on revenue of $268.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 97.98%. Revenue would be up 7.17% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Verso's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.10 -1.68 -0.10 -2.73 EPS Actual -2.71 -2.67 -0.92 -0.99 Revenue Estimate 293.62 M 318.89 M 300.87 M 293.00 M Revenue Actual 282.00 M 314.00 M 306.00 M 268.00 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Verso are up 47.61%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Verso is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.