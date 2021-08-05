A Preview Of Cinemark Hldgs's Earnings

Cinemark Hldgs (NYSE:CNK) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, August 06. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Cinemark Hldgs EPS will likely be near $-1.07 while revenue will be around $262.75 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Cinemark Hldgs posted a loss of $1.27 per share on sales of $8.97 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, earnings would be up 15.75%. Revenue would be have grown 2827.9% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Cinemark Hldgs's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -1.46 -1.46 -1.32 -1.60 EPS Actual -1.73 -2.03 -1.25 -1.27 Revenue Estimate 92.02 M 79.77 M 93.13 M 11.53 M Revenue Actual 114.36 M 98.24 M 35.48 M 8.97 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Cinemark Hldgs were trading at $14.33 as of August 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 31.74%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cinemark Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.