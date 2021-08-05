 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Penn National Gaming Posts Strong Q2 Driven By Gaming Demand, To Purchase theScore For $2B
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 9:40am   Comments
Share:
Penn National Gaming Posts Strong Q2 Driven By Gaming Demand, To Purchase theScore For $2B
  • Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENNreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 26.7% year-on-year, to $1.55 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.45 billion.
  • The revenue increase was driven by demand across the portfolio of core gaming business properties.
  • Gaming revenue rose 403.6%, while food, beverage, hotel, and other revenue increased 419% Y/Y.
  • Revenue from Northeast, South, West, and Midwest segments surged from last year.
  • EPS of $1.17 beat the analyst consensus of $0.90.
  • Total operating expenses shot up 148% Y/Y to $1.2 billion.
  • The operating margin was 24.4%, and operating income for the quarter was $377.9 million. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $470.1 million. Adjusted EBITDAR was $586.6 million, with Adjusted EBITDAR margin of 37.9%, expanding 2993 basis points Y/Y and 722 basis points versus 2019.
  • The company held $2.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • "We saw strong revenue growth across our Penn Interactive segment, which operated near breakeven for the quarter despite being live in only four states," said CEO Jay Snowden.
  • Penn National is set to acquire Score Media and Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCR) (theScore), a digital media and sports betting and technology company, for $2.0 billion in cash and stock.
  • theScore shareholders will receive $17.00 in cash and 0.2398 shares of Penn National common stock, implying a total purchase consideration of $34.00 per share.
  • Price action: PENN shares are trading lower by 2.28% at $65.73, while SCR is trading higher by 56% at $28.35 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PENN)

Understanding Penn National Gaming's Unusual Options Activity
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Penn National Gaming
5 Of The Best Stocks To Buy In Last Year's 'COVID Crash'
Understanding Penn National Gaming's Unusual Options Activity
Barstool Sports Lands Sponsorship, Broadcast Rights To NCAA Bowl Game
Analyzing Penn National Gaming's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings M&A News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com