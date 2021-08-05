Sempra Energy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.21% over the past year to $1.63, which beat the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $2,741,000,000 rose by 8.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,560,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Sempra Energy hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mixte5rt

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $144.93

Company's 52-week low was at $112.33

Price action over last quarter: down 4.21%

Company Description

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves over 10 million Texas customers. The firm's other affiliates own and operate liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.