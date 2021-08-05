 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Falls After Mixed Q1 Results, Raises FY22 Revenue Outlook
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 9:34am   Comments
Share:
Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Falls After Mixed Q1 Results, Raises FY22 Revenue Outlook

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMSreported first-quarter sales growth of 31.6% year-over-year to $669.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of $624.84 million.

  • Sales by segments: Pipe $374.01 million (+36.7% Y/Y), Infiltrator Water Technologies $126.74 million (+24.1% Y/Y), International $65.67 million (+82.4% Y/Y) and Allied Products & Other $127.04 million (+8.6% Y/Y).
  • Gross profit increased by 6.7% Y/Y to $201.1 million, reflecting an increase in sales volume and pricing on pipe, on-site septic, and allied product. Margin contracted by 700 bps to 30.1%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $0.87 from $0.83 million in 1Q21, missing estimates of $1.26.
  • The operating income increased by 2% Y/Y to $109.27 million, and the margin contracted by 473 bps to 16.3%.
  • Advanced Drainage generated a YTD operating cash flow of $ 104.35 million. Free cash flow of $78.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $166.58 million, and margin contracted by 646 bps to 24.9%.
  • WMS had total liquidity of $480 million, comprised of cash of $143 million and availability under committed credit facilities $337 million, in Q2. The leverage ratio was 1.2 times.
  • It repurchased 1.1 million shares for $115.4 million in Q2 and had ~$176.7 million available under its existing share repurchase authorization.
  • The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.
  • FY22 Outlook: Advanced Drainage expects Net sales of $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion vs. a consensus of $2.27 billion (prior guidance $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion) and Adjusted EBITDA of $635 to $665 million. Capital expenditures of $130 million to $150 million.
  • Price Action: WMS shares tumble by 4.21% at $116.92 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMS)

Recap: Advanced Drainage Systems Q1 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Dividends Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com