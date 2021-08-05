Party City Holdco: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 143.94% over the past year to $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $535,746,000 up by 110.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $483,050,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected between $490,000,000 and $515,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.partycity.com%2F&eventid=3193607&sessionid=1&key=31D03045D0B3312AAF1DF8F78BB07B06®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.06

52-week low: $1.60

Price action over last quarter: down 19.15%

Company Overview

Party City Holdco Inc is a party goods retailer in North America that operates owned and franchised locations in the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Party City also sells internationally in countries like the UK, France, Germany, and Australia, among others. The company has two primary reporting segments: retail and wholesale. The retail operations sell through Anagram, Amscan, Designware, Costumes USA, and other party suppliers, such as Party City, Halloween City, and PartyCity.com. The wholesale segment sells party goods such as paper and plastic tableware, accessories and novelties, balloons, stationery, and gift items for all occasions. These products are sold by franchise stores, mass merchants, independent card and gift shops, dollar stores, and other retailers and global distributors.