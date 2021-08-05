Recap: Liquidity Services Q3 Earnings

Shares of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 520.00% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $69,666,000 rose by 45.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $61,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Liquidity Services sees Q4 EPS of $0.20-$0.28.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r2yr7n59

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $30.00

52-week low: $5.28

Price action over last quarter: down 18.03%

Company Overview

Liquidity Services Inc is an online auction marketplace. It manages and sells inventory and equipment for business and government clients by operating a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The services provided by the company include program management, valuation, asset management, reconciliation, RTV and RMA ("Return to Vendor" and "Returns Management Authorization"), refurbishment and recycling, fulfillment, marketing and sales, warehousing and transportation, buyer support, compliance, and risk mitigation, as well as self-service tools.