Baudax Bio: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Shares of Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 87.79% year over year to ($0.21), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $201,000 declined by 42.41% year over year, which missed the estimate of $470,000.

Guidance

Baudax Bio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uncpck7j

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $3.94

Company's 52-week low was at $0.57

Price action over last quarter: down 27.59%

Company Overview

Baudax Bio Inc is a Pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercialize products for hospital and related acute care settings. Its products are in pipeline which includes two novel neuromuscular blocking agents, or NMBAs, and a related proprietary chemical reversal agent and Dex-IN.

 

