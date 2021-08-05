 Skip to main content

Recap: Vistra Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 58.33% year over year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $2,565,000,000 rose by 2.23% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,670,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2745/42158

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $24.20

Company's 52-week low was at $15.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.40%

Company Overview

Vistra Energy emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. Vistra is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the U.S. It owns and operates 38 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, and natural gas generation in its wholesale generation segment after acquiring Dynegy in 2018. Its retail electricity segment serves 5 million customers in 20 states. Vistra's retail business serves almost one third of all Texas electricity consumers.

 

