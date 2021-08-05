 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: NICE Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 7:20am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) fell 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.60% year over year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.51.

Revenue of $458,864,000 up by 16.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $450,290,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $1.51 and $1.61.

Q3 revenue expected between $460,000,000 and $470,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aj6q3jh9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $288.73

52-week low: $202.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.68%

Company Overview

Nice is an enterprise software company that operates in two segments: customer engagement and financial crime and compliance. The company develops on-premises and cloud software based on data analytics. In customer engagement, Nice uses its software to offer services in workforce engagement management and contact center infrastructure, serving both niches. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, using data for call volume forecasting and scheduling. CCI products are cloud-based infrastructure products for back-end call routing. In financial crime and compliance, Nice sells anti-money-laundering, risk management, and fraud prevention software products.

 

Related Articles (NICE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 7, 2021
RBC Upgrades NICE To Outperform From Sector Perform, New Target Price Implies 18% Upside
Philadelphia Picks NICE Inform Elite For New 911 Center
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 9, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com