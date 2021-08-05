Recap: NICE Q2 Earnings

Shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) fell 1.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.60% year over year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.51.

Revenue of $458,864,000 up by 16.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $450,290,000.

Outlook

Q3 EPS expected to be between $1.51 and $1.61.

Q3 revenue expected between $460,000,000 and $470,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aj6q3jh9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $288.73

52-week low: $202.04

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.68%

Company Overview

Nice is an enterprise software company that operates in two segments: customer engagement and financial crime and compliance. The company develops on-premises and cloud software based on data analytics. In customer engagement, Nice uses its software to offer services in workforce engagement management and contact center infrastructure, serving both niches. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, using data for call volume forecasting and scheduling. CCI products are cloud-based infrastructure products for back-end call routing. In financial crime and compliance, Nice sells anti-money-laundering, risk management, and fraud prevention software products.