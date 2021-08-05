Recap: Dentsply Sirona Q2 Earnings

Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 494.44% year over year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $1,067,000,000 higher by 117.49% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,010,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Dentsply Sirona reaffirmed FY21 EPS guidance.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a6aec58n

Technicals

52-week high: $69.54

Company's 52-week low was at $41.52

Price action over last quarter: down 5.87%

Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of dental supplies and equipment. Its product segments include dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. The majority of its products are sold through dental distributors, and over half of its sales are outside the U.S.